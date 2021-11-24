MORNING NEWS
Tajuddin condemns killing of civilians
Mr. Tajuddin Ahmed general secretary of East Pakistan Awami League said here yesterday that unarmed civilians—workers, peasants and students are being moved down by military bullets in Dacca, Chittagong, Rajshahi, Khulna, Rangpur, Sylhet and other places in Bangladesh, reports APP.
In a statement here Mr. Tajuddin Ahmed said reports of casualties in thousands are pouring in from different parts of Bangladesh and added we cannot but condemn in the strongest terms such reprehensible conduct by personnel who are meant to use their arms only for the defence of the country against foreign aggressors.
He appealed to the common people of West Pakistan to join right thinking people everywhere to urge that such a naked use of force against the unarmed civilian population of Bangladesh shoul be brought an end forthwith.
Ataur Rahman
ENA adds : National League chief Mr. Ataur Rahman Khan yesterday urged the administration to stop killing and firings.
Mujib denies AIR report
Mujib last night categorically denied that he had made an appeal to America or any country urging them to put pressure on Pakistan government to stop repression in East Pakistan, reports APP. He was asked to comment on an All India Radio broadcast which quoted a foreign news agence.
The Awami League chief also denie having said that he was willing to share power with the chairman of People's Party, Mr. Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto as reported by All-India Radio.
He said the broadcast by the India radio were mischievous and figments of imagination.
