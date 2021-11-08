Slogans break calm of Night

The calm of a curfew imposed night was broken by slogans for the second consecutive day yesterday from different parts of Dacca city. There were reports of firing and demonstrations.

Demonstrations were reported from Tejgaon, Kaoranbazar, Nakhalpara, Industrial Area, Malibagh and Nawabpur.

The hospital ambulances were seen moving in the streets. No official confirmation of any death was, however, available till the time going to the press.