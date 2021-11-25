MORNING NEWS
Sheikh's stand sound, logical, Asghar
Air Marshal (Rtd) Asghar Khan, leader of the Gono-Oikko Andolan yesterday urged president Yahya to immediately lift martial law and transfer power to Sheikh Mujib.
Addressing a crowded press conference, Air Marshal Asghar also urged the president to allow, Mujib to introduce an interim constitution for running the Government.
He said that it was not difficult to run the Govt. for some time with an interim constitution because it had been done in the country earlier also.
He said that only by transferring power to the majority party and withdrawing Martial law from the country that we can live in partnership and freedom. He said that any other arrangement would threaten the very existence of the country.
Bhashani's declaration tomorrow
Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani, president Pakistan National Awami Party, will declare a historic announcement in a public meeting tomorrow at Paltan Maidan, a press release said in Dacca last night, reports PPI.
