MORNING NEWS
Requests to rebroadcast Mujib's speech
A large number of telegrams and telephone calls are being received everyday at the Awami League head office in Dacca from different districts of the province to re-broadcast the important recorded speech of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman delivered at the Ramna Race Course on Sunday last.
According to a press release of the Awami League issued last night. The Radio and TV authorities were requested to rebroadcast and retelecast the Race Course address in scheduled programme on popular demand.
