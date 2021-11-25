Relentless struggle to achieve rights to continue

Khulna, March 7(ENA) : A big public meeting was held this after noon under the auspices of the District Awami league and Students League at the Shaheed Hafeez Park. the meeting was presided over by Sheikh Abdul Aziz, President of the Khulna District Awami League and an MNA elect and increased by, Mr. Sala Uddin Yusuf , MNA-elect and Mr. Habibur Rahman, MPA-elect.

The meeting expressed its determination to continue the movement relentlessly for achieving people's rights.