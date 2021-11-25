MORNING NEWS
Protest week culminates : Mujib addresses rally at Race Cource today
The protest being observed by the resurgent people of Bangladesh at the call of Awami League against the postponement of the National Assembly session will culminate with Awami League's public meeting at the Race Cource today. Mujib is expected to make an important announcement at the meeting.
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend the meeting scheduled to be held at 2 p.m.
