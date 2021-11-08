MORNING NEWS
Prompt transfer of power urged
Ghulam Azam yesterday appealed to authorities to transfer power to the elected representatives immediately.
In a press statement issued in Dacca the provincial Jamaat chief said if the beloved country is to be saved from further catastrophe transfer of power must precede framing of the constitution let the representatives rule the country and framed constitution. The present situation of certainty must not be allowed to continue even for a single day.
Source: Morning News, 4 March '71
