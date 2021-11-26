MORNING NEWS
Press workers pledge solidarity with movement
A meeting of the Purba Pakistan Newspaper Press-workers Federation held yesterday expressed its solidarity with the movement of the people of Bangladesh for their emancipation.
The meeting presided over by Mr. Babar Ali, vice-president of the Federation also formed Action Committee in every unit of the Federation.
It decided to realise the cipation of the Bengalees at any cost and, in a resolution, urged the newspaper-owners to carry all reports on people's struggle in their respective newspaper
