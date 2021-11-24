President urged to drop RTC proposal

Leaders of more political parties and other organisations yesterday issued statements and held meetings and processions to protest the postponement of the National Assembly session.

Mr. A. M. Sulaiman, president of the Krishak Sramik Party, requested the president to realise the gravity of the situation and to drop the proposal for a round table conference and to convene the National Assembly immediately. In a statement, he said that the PPP chief Bhutto's adamant attitude was responsible for the present situation.