MORNING NEWS
Polo in US to help East Pak cyclone victims
Rawalpindi March (7) APP) : Polo, the sport that originated in Asia and then spread via Great Britain to America, is currently being played in the United States to raise funds to aid recent cyclone disaster victims in East Pakistan; according to a press release here.
The National Capital Park Polo Association is sponsoring a series of Polo benefit games for the Pakistan Relief Fund, one of the continuing US programmes to help survivors of the November disaster.
