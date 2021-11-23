MORNING NEWS
Plea to instal Mujib as P.M.
Karachi, March 4 (PPI) : A group of common citizens yesterday appealed to the president to instal Mujib as the prime minister of Pakistan without further delay on provisional basis to solve the present grave crisis.
In a statement issued here yesterday they said that the present situation calls for immediate solution.
They suggested the LFO should be amended so as to provide a provisional constitutional framework on basis of points agreed by major parties. The representatives of the people should then be allowed to frame a viable and acceptable constitution without fixing a time-limit for it, the statement said.
