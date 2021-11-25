People urged to join rally

Messrs, Nur-e- Alam Siddique, Shahjahan Siraj, A.S.M. Abdur Rab and and Kuddus Makhan in a joint statement issued on behalf of EPSL and EUCSU on Friday appealed to the students to join the Awami League mass rally at the Race Course today.

The student leaders also demanded that Radio Pakistan should broadcast and relay the Race Cource speech of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman today.