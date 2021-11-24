People pledge to win cherished goal

Complete hartal was observed throughout Bangla Desh for the third day and in Dacca for the foruth consecutive day yesterday in response to a call by Mujib protesting against the postponement of the National Assebbly Session.

There was complete peace in the city and till late last night no untoward incident was reported from any part of the city firing in Tongi by forces on duty however disturbed the near-normal situation that was setting down last following appeal by Mujib to maintain law and order.

Meetings were held and processions were brought out to protest against the postponement of the National Assembly session and also to condemn the killing of large number of unarmed and innocent people of Bangladesh.