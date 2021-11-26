MORNING NEWS
Nurul Amin urges transfer of power
Mr. Nurul Amin president of the Pakistan Democratic Party and an MNA- elect yesterday requested the president of Pakistan to rise to the occasion and devise effective means in consultation with the leader of the majority party , Sheikh Mujib about the method to be adopted for transfer of power to the elected representatives of the people.
Also Read
-
ঢাবির পর বুয়েটের ভর্তি পরীক্ষায়ও প্রথম মেফতাউল
-
ফিফটি তুলে নিলেন লিটন
-
ময়নাতদন্ত শেষে কবিরের লাশ নিয়ে গ্রামের পথে স্বজনেরা
-
‘উচ্ছ্বাস আছে, উদ্যম নেই’
-
সরকারি ছাত্রসংগঠন মানেই কি লাঠি হাতে মহড়া