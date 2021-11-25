NA meets on March 25

The president, however, made it "absolutely clear" that no matter what happens, as long as I am in command of the Pakistan Armed Forces and Head of the State. I will ensure complete and absolute integrity of Pakistan, let there be no doubt or mistake on this point.

He declared that he had a duty towards millions of people of East and West Pakistan to preserve this country. They expect this from me and I shall not fail them. I will not allow a handful of people to destroy the homeland of millions of innocent Pakistanis. It is a duty of the Pakistan Armed Forces to ensure the integrity, solidarity and security of Pakistan — a duty in which they have never failed.