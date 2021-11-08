MORNING NEWS
Mujib visits injured in hospital
Mujib, last night, visited the Dacca Medical College Hospital and inspected different wards where injured persons have been admitted, reports ENA.
He was accompanied by Capt. Mansur Ali, Mr. Tajuddin, Dr. Kamal Hussain, Barister Amir Hossain MNAs and Gazi Golam Mustafa MPA.
Sheikh Shahib went round the wards and talked to the injured persons and consoled them. He was also given an account of how there people were injured and bodies of victims were brought to the hospital.
Source: Morning News, 4 March '71
