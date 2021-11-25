MORNING NEWS
Mujib has right to rule country, Nur Khan
Lahore March 6 (PPI) : Air Marshal (Rtd.) Nur Khan, a prominent leader of the Council Muslim League observed here today that it was the legal right of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to rule the country and that all impediments in the way of transfer of power must immediately be removed.
