MORNING NEWS
Mujib congratulates heroic masses of Bangladesh
Sheikh Mujib yesterday congratulated the heroic masses of Bangla Desh for the stirring response to the call to protest against the conspiracy to perpetuate exploitation and colonial rule.
In a statement issued to the press last night Sheikh Mujibur Rahman congratulating " Our resolute people for having withstood the hardships and sacrifices which the continuing hartal imposes" announced certain extension of exemptions.
Following is the text of Mujib's press statement:
"I congratulate our heroic masses for the stirring response made by every man, woman and child of Bangla Desh to our call to protest against the conspiracy to perpetuate exploitation and colonial rule. The people of the world should know of the courage and determination with which the unarmed civilians of Bangladesh workers, peasants and students have demonstrated against the denial of their rights- even in the face of bullets.
I also congratulate our resolute people for having withstood the hardships and sacrifices which the continuing hartal imposes on them. They must, however, remember that no people have attained freedom without extreme sacrifice. The people, therefore, must remain prepared to continue their struggle for emancipation at any cost.
While the hartal is to continue on the 5th and 6th March from 6 p.m. to 2 p.m., it is necessary to extend the following exemptions :
1) Government and non-government offices where employees have not as yet been paid their salaries should function between 2-30 p.m. to 4-30 p.m. for the purpose only of disbursing salaries.
Banks should function within these hours (2-30 p.m. to 4-30 p.m.) for the purpose of cash transaction within Bangla Desh only including payment of salary cheques not exceeding Rs. 1500. No remittance should be effected outside Bangladesh through the State Bank or otherwise.
The State Bank should take necessary action in this connection.
Ration shops and food suppliers should utilise this opportunity for their transactions.
(2) The following essential services are exempted:
(a) Hospital and medicine shops
(b) Ambulance cars
(c) Doctors' Cars
(d) Press
(e) Press cars
(f) Water supply
(g) Gas supply
(h) Electric supply
(i) Local telephones and trunk telephones with other districts of Bangladesh
(j) Fire service
(k) Sweepers and scavenger trucks.
