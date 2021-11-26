MORNING NEWS
Mujib- Bhashani telephone talk
Sheikh Mujib had telephonic talks with Bhashani yesterday, according to Awami League sources, reports APP.
A NAP source told APP that the talks between the two leaders took place immediately after Bhasani's arrival here from Santosh to address a public meeting at Paltan maidan. Two other Awami League leaders and 9 NAP leaders had a separate meeting which lasted for over two and a half hours, the NAP source said.
