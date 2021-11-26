MORNING NEWS
More foreigners leave Dacca
United Nations, March 9 (Reuter) Secretary General U.Thant yesterday authorise the United Nations Deputy Resident Representative in Dacca to evacuate U. N. staff and their dependents in East Pakistan, if necessary.
In a telegram to Here chart Fritz Wolft. a West German national U.Thant left it to him to take the final decision, a U.N. Spokesman here said.W
Herr wolff is the senior official in East Pakistan of the UN development programme, which has a number of technical assistance experts on duty there. The U.N. resident representative for Pakistan is based in Karachi.
Japenese
Reuter reports from Tokyo : The Japanese foreign ministry today decided to fly a special chartered airliner to evacuate about 150 Japenese from Dacca.
West Germans
A report from Bonn says, West Germany's Air Force is evacuating the country's nationals from troubled East Pakistan to Bangkok, the foreign office said in Bonn yesterday.
One plane with 117 passengers flew to Thailand yesterday and was returning to Pakistan to pick up a second group scheduled to fly out to Bangkok, the to foreign office spokesman said.
Whether the West German wish to return to their country will be ascertained in Bangkok but no definite plans have been decided yet, the spokesman said.
An Air Force spokesman in cologne said he believed the evacuated group would eventually be back to the Cologne Military airport. But he had been given no date yet for the operation.
The foreign office denied an earlier report from Dacca that the West Germans were being flown to Cologne today on a chartered plane of the Lufthansa airline. Lufthansa in Cologne also denied any of its planes were being used for evacuation.
Dacca ENA adds : A VC-70 aircraft of BOAC arrived in Dacca on Wednesday to take back British women and children.
Mr. Reza Hussain, District Sales Manager of British Overseas Airways Corporation (BOAC) in Bangladesh clarifying the exact position said that the aircraft cratered by the British Govt. in London and was sent to Dacca to take the British national are siding in East Pakistan.
He made it clear that the local BOAC has nothing to do with the operation of this VC-10 aircraft. Handling of the aircraft was also arranged by the British High Commission in Dacca.
