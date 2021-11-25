MORNING NEWS
Medical Centre opened at Dacca
The Dacca Medical College unit of the East Pakistan Students League has opened a medical centre by the side of the Hospital Word No. 4 for the help of victims of the current movement in Bangladesh.
According to a press release of the EPSL unit, food, clothing and medical aids will be distributed among the injured persons through the centre. The centre has also made a special arrangement for collection of blood for the victims.
Also Read
-
এবার উত্তর সিটির ময়লার গাড়ির ধাক্কায় প্রাণ গেল কবির খানের
-
খালেদা জিয়াকে ‘স্লো পয়জন’ দেওয়া হয়েছিল কি না, প্রশ্ন ফখরুলের
-
‘মেয়র তোমার দেখা চাই, নাঈম হত্যার বিচার চাই’
-
পাকিস্তান ক্রিকেট দলের ২১ জনের বিরুদ্ধে মামলা নেওয়ার আবেদন খারিজ
-
পতাকা বিতর্ক ও দেশ ঢেকে যাওয়া বিজ্ঞাপণের জার্সি