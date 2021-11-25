MORNING NEWS

Medical Centre opened at Dacca

The Dacca Medical College unit of the East Pakistan Students League has opened a medical centre by the side of the Hospital Word No. 4 for the help of victims of the current movement in Bangladesh.

According to a press release of the EPSL unit, food, clothing and medical aids will be distributed among the injured persons through the centre. The centre has also made a special arrangement for collection of blood for the victims.

