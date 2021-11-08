Life at Standstill

From Tetulia to Teknaf life came to standstill for eight hours beginning 6 in the morning as the 70 million people of East Bengal observed hartal protesting the postponement of the National Assembly session in response to a call given by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for national mourning.

Government offices went without attendance, factories and mills ground to a halt and all means of transportation including railway were completely paralysed. Students boycotted their classes. All shops and bazars remained closed even after the end of the hartal at 2 p.m.