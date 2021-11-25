MORNING NEWS
Joint meeting of AL working bodies held
A joint meeting of the All Pakistan and East Pakistan Awami League working committee held at the residence of the party chief Mujib met for two hours yesterday afternoon.
A spokesman of the party said the joint session which was adjourned after the two hour meeting had reviewed the latest political situation.
All the members of both the committees available in the city attended the meeting.
