MORNING NEWS
Implement Lahore Resolution, restates Bhashani
The chief of East Pakistan National Awami Party Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani in a statement here today reiterated his call for the implemention of the Lahore Resolution and expressed hope that the Govt. would accede to the rightful demands of seven crore Bangalees by March 12, reports ENA.
