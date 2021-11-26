Full support to Mujib's programme

The Central Executive Committee of East Pakistan Students Union (Matia Group) in a statement deplored the recent radio broadcast by the president of Pakistan in which he held the people of the province as well as its leadership responsible for the disturbances and firing.

The statement maintained that Mujib's Race Course announcement for struggle for emancipation and freedom "was just and correct in view of the indifferent attitudes of the administration regarding the legitimate demands of the province."

The EPSU, EPWAPDA support to Mujib's programme also.