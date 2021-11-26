MORNING NEWS
Full support to Mujib's 4 demands
Karachi March 8 (PPI) : Mian Nizamuddin Haider, MNA-elect and a leader of the Bahawalpur United Front has expressed full support for the four demands put forth by Sheikh Mujib and urged the Government to accept them so that the present grave political crisis can be resolved.
