Foreign nationals leaving Dacca

A number of foreign airliners arrived in Dacca yesterday to take back the nationals of their respective countries now residing in Dacca, reports ENA.

The airliners are KLM, BOACL and Lufthnsa. A PPI adds: as many as 12 West German aid technicians and their families left Dacca for Bangkok yesterday in a West German Air Force Boeing -707.

The plane is expected to return here today to evacuate more West German nationals.