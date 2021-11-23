Factories to work after hartal

The Jatiya Sramik League has decided that mills and factories in the province which have been closed since Awami League's call for an eight-hour hartal between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. should operate in two three shifts after the hartal hours in accordance with the convenience of workers.

The decision was announced after Sramik League leaders had called on Sheikh Mujib last evening to discuss the issue with him.