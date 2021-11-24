MORNING NEWS
Every moment Counts
The response to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's call has been magnificent. The people have carried on the struggle in a disciplined manner. The directives issued by Mujib have been carried out less . Exemptions have been granted in the observance of the hartal and where found necessary extended. In the view of the improved situation relaxations have been made.
But events are moving so fast that they overtake one even before one has been able to get one's bearings. Every hour is important, with every hour the perplexity increases. Every moment can count.
The socrifices made by the people fill us with profound humanity. We pray for the souls of the dead.
