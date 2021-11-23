EPUJ demands withdrawal of all curbs on press

The East Pakistan Union of Journalists yesterday urged the Government to withdraw all restrictions imposed on the press as it (Union) considered them against the principles of correct and objective reporting, reports APP.

The Executive Council of the Union at its extended emergency meeting held in Dacca yesterday under the presidentship of Mr. Ali Ashraf also decided that the journalists would clearly violate the orders of the managments or the instruction of the Govt. if they created impediment in the way of objective reporting.