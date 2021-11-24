MORNING NEWS
EPUET teachers condemn firings
The teacher of the East Pakistan University of Engineering Sand Technology yesterday brought out a big procession and paraded the main throughfares of the city in protest against the postponement of the National Assembly session and also to condemn the firings in various parts of the province resulting in many deaths and injured.
The procession joined by the university students and other staff raised slogans demanding autonomy for East Pakistan and condemning the role of Mr. Z.A. Bhutto.
Early Gaibana Janaza was held in the university field to pray for the souls of those martyrs who lost their lives for the cause of Bangla Desh.
The procession after parading some of the city roads terminated at central Shaheed Minar. The teachers and students of the university pledged to work side by side with the people of Bangla Desh for the emancipation of the teeming millions.
The teachers expressed grief and sympathy with the members of the bereaved families of the martyrs and those injured.
Also Read
-
খালেদা জিয়া মৃত্যুর সঙ্গে পাঞ্জা লড়ছেন: রিজভী
-
বিস্ময়–তরুণ আরাফাত, আয়রনম্যান
-
মাত্র ১২ বছরেই খেলাপি ঋণ ৫ গুণ বৃদ্ধির আরেক ‘সাফল্য’
-
আমরা কি আরেকটি মহামারির মুখোমুখি
-
এবার ‘পিএসজি’ হয়ে বাংলাভিশনকে হারাল প্রথম আলো