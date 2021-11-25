MORNING NEWS
Entire nation looking to Mujib : Matin Khatib
Karachi March 7 (APP) : Maulana Matin (V.P., Jamiat-e- Ulema-e-Pak.) yesterday appealed to Awami League chief Mujib to give the country a constitution ensuring its integrity and ideology.
The appeal was contained in a telegram sent by Maulana Khatib to Mujib yesterday, after hearing the contents of president Yahya Khan's broadcast to the nation.
It said that after Saturday's presidential announcement regretting the convening of the N.A. inaugural session on March 25 the entire nation was looking to Mujib to play a role worthy of your all Pakistan stature and your long association with the all Pakistan movement.
Telegram urged the Awami League chief to erase all bitterness of the recent past and give the nation a constitution ensuring its integrity and ideology.
