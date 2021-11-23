MORNING NEWS
Death in current mass movement condoled
A meeting of the cross section of citizens of Dacca, representating people who have adopted Bangladesh as their homeland, held here yesterday afternoon at the residence of Mr. S. Rahmatullah condoled the death of people who were killed in the current mass movement.
Also Read
-
স্মারকলিপি পরীক্ষা করে, গুরুত্ব দিয়ে সিদ্ধান্ত নেওয়া হবে: আইনমন্ত্রী
-
আলটিমেটাম দিয়ে সায়েন্স ল্যাব ছাড়লেন শিক্ষার্থীরা
-
ড্যানিশ ফুডসের বিরুদ্ধে সাড়ে ৩ কোটি টাকার ভ্যাট ফাঁকির মামলা
-
কুমিল্লায় কাউন্সিলর হত্যায় মামলা হয়নি, গ্রেপ্তারও নেই
-
ইউপির ভোট, সিইসির কথা ও সারামাগোর ভোটার