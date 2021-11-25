MORNING NEWS
Daultana welcomes Yahya's decision
Lahore, March 7 (APP) : Mian Mumtaz Muhammad Khan Daultana president of the Pakistan Muslim League (council) has welcomed the decision by president Yahya to fix date for the inaugural session of the National Assembly.
Also Read
-
নাঈম সন্তানের মতো, দোষীদের ফাঁসি চাই: মেয়র তাপস
-
এবার উত্তর সিটির ময়লার গাড়ির ধাক্কায় প্রাণ গেল কবির খানের
-
মেয়র জাহাঙ্গীর আলম বরখাস্ত
-
বাংলাদেশের রবিউলের ব্যবহার আমাকে প্রেমে উদ্বুদ্ধ করেছে
-
ডিএসসিসির পরিচ্ছন্নতাকর্মী রাসেল খানের তিন দিন রিমান্ড মঞ্জুর