MORNING NEWS
Dacca Varsity exams put off
M.A. and M.Sc. Examinations scheduled to be held today have been postponed, it was announced here yesterday by the controller of examinations, D.U., reports APP.
B.A.(Hons), B.Sc. (Hons) and B.Com. (Hons) exams scheduled for March 6 have also been postponed.
Fresh dates for all these examinations will be announced later on.
Source: Morning News, 4 March '71
Also Read
-
ধর্মঘট প্রত্যাহারের ‘উপায়’ খুঁজছিলেন ট্রাকমালিকেরা, ‘সুযোগ’ দিলেন স্বরাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী
-
‘এক রাইতে গ্যাসের গাড়ি ত্যালের হইয়া গ্যালো’
-
স্যুট-টাই পরে হাঁটুপানিতে দাঁড়িয়ে ভাষণ দিলেন মন্ত্রী
-
সেলিব্রিটিরা যখন প্রসাধন ব্যবসায়ী
-
একে–৪৭–এর হুমকি আসছে যে কারণে