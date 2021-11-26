MORNING NEWS
Dacca Radio to b'cast overseas news bulletin
Dacca Betar Kendra has introduced an overseas bulletin from yesterday; it was announced here, reports APP.
The bulletin broadcasts in English can be heard at 8-30 P.M. in 50,13 25,82 and 25,75 metrebands in the short wave and also 434.78 and 25,41 metre-bands in the medium wave.
Dacca Betar Kendra has changed the timing of its local news bulletin in the morning from today, reports PPI.
According to an announcement, the five minute Bengali bulletin will be on the air at 8-50 a.m. instead of 8-55 a.m.
Also Read
-
করোনার নতুন ভেরিয়েন্ট ছড়াচ্ছে, ডব্লিউএইচওর জরুরি বৈঠক
-
মুশফিক–লিটনে প্রথম দিনটা বাংলাদেশের
-
স্বাধীনতার ৫০ বছর পূর্তিতে ৫০ কিলোমিটার হাঁটবেন বীর মুক্তিযোদ্ধা বিমল পাল
-
ভাবতে হচ্ছে, খালেদা জিয়াকে কারাগারে ফেরত পাঠানো যায় কি না: তথ্যমন্ত্রী
-
দুই নেত্রীর সম্পর্ক ও মানবিকতার প্রত্যাশা