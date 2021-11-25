Dacca Beter Kendra goes off the air

In response to a call of non-cooperation by Mujib in the event of the Awami League's version not being transmitted in full the Dacca Betar Kendra was off the air during the third transmission on Sunday.

The third transmission of the Dacca Betar Kendra commences at 4-30 P.M. and closes at 11-30 P.M.

The Dacca Betar Kendra had decided to relay Mujib's Race Course rally on Sunday to meet the persistent demands from various quarters.