MORNING NEWS
Curfew in city
A 10-hour curfew was imposed in the whole of Dacca Municipal limits from 9 last night till 7 this morning by the deputy sub-administrator, martial law, Dacca, Lt. Col. Chowdhury Muzaffar Ali Khan Zahid, reports APP.
According to the order a 12 hour curfew will be reimposed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. everyday from today until further order.
Following is the text of the order:
Where I, Lt. Col. Chowdhury Muzaffar Ali Khan Zahid, deputy sub-administrator, martial law, Dacca, do hereby pronounce the area bounded by the Municipal limits of Dacca city is placed under curfew from 9 p.m. on March 2,71 to 7 a.m. on March 3, 1971 and thereafter 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. every night.
I therefore order that no persons other than military officer, police, EPR/armed forces in uniform or a person in possession of a pass issued by me or under my authority by D.C. Dacca is permitted to leave his or her house compound or the house or compound where he or she may be between the above hours.
During these prohibited hours no person, other than those exempted above, is permitted to use the streets and roads. Any person disobeying this order is liable to arrest, or if he evades or resists arrests, is liable to be fired on."
Persons requiring passes in cases of necessity such as cases of childbirth or serious illness, should apply to D.S.A. M.L. at Hq DSAML, Gulshan Model Town Dacca/ Army Control Room at commissioner's office or to the D.C. Dacca, at Magistrate's Control Room at commissioner's office between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
An official announcement said that the curfew was imposed in Dacca city following serious incidents of looting of shops, arson and killing in general in areas of Jinnah Avenue, Nawabpur Road and Thathari Bazar.
There was similar reports of violence from some other areas also.
Source: Morning News, 3 March '71
Also Read
-
ধর্মঘট প্রত্যাহারের ‘উপায়’ খুঁজছিলেন ট্রাকমালিকেরা, ‘সুযোগ’ দিলেন স্বরাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী
-
‘এক রাইতে গ্যাসের গাড়ি ত্যালের হইয়া গ্যালো’
-
স্যুট-টাই পরে হাঁটুপানিতে দাঁড়িয়ে ভাষণ দিলেন মন্ত্রী
-
সেলিব্রিটিরা যখন প্রসাধন ব্যবসায়ী
-
একে–৪৭–এর হুমকি আসছে যে কারণে