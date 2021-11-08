Curfew clamped on Rangpur, Dacca, Sylhet, Khulna and Daulatpur

Earlier, the curfew was scheduled to be reimposed from 7 last evening to 7 this morning.

According to reports received in Dacca a 24-hour curfew has been imposed at Rangpur town from 2-30 p.m. while in Sylhet town an eleven and half an hour curfew from 7-30 p.m. has been following some untoward incidents that took place in both the towns yesterday.