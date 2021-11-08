Complete hartal in city, suburbs

There were no vehicular traffic on the streets. Government officers, mills and factories were all deserted.

A stream of processions went round the city and meetings were held in almost every mohallah. Effigier of Mr. Bhutto were burnt in several meetings held including at Dacca University, Paltan Maidan, Shaheed Park in Muhammadpur and Baitul Mukarram. Mammoth meetings were held at Baitul Makarram, Paltan Maidan and Battala.

A pick-up van of Awami League went round the city, urging the people to maintain complete peace, under the direction of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Incident of looting, arson and ransaking of shops took place at Jinnah Avenue, Baitul Mukarram and Nawabpur. A garment shop, a liquor-shop, a department store were ransaked in Jinnah Avenue area and damage was caused to a number of other shops in several other areas.