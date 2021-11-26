MORNING NEWS
Call for united action
Mr. Azizul Islam, convener of Bangla Mukti Jubo Shankti, an all party revolutionary body of students and youth has called upon Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib to take step to unite all the political parties of Bangladesh to form an all-party Shagram Parishad and give a revolutionary lead to the mass movement, reports PPI.
In a statement here yesterday he expressed his deep sense of regret at the lack of co-ordination, and united action of the political parties even at this critical stage of our movement for the realisation of the right of self-determination of the people of Bangladesh.
