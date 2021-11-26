MORNING NEWS
Black flags everywhere
Black flags were hoisted atop the residential houses, education institutions, on all private and public transports, business establishments and a number of Government officers in the provincial metropolis yesterday in protest against the firing on the unarmed people in the current mass movement over all Bangladesh.
The call of hoisting of black flags for an indefinite period throughout Bangla Desh was given by the Awami League chief Sheik Mujib in his address at the Race Course maidan on sunday.
A large number of people belonging to all ages also put on black ribbon as a mark of mourning for those who laid down their lives for the emancipation of Bangladesh in the current movement.
