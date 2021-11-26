MORNING NEWS
Bhutto declines to comment on Mujib's speech
Karachi March 8 (APP) : The P.P.P. chief Bhutto will address a public meeting on March 14 at Nishtar Park in Karachi.
Mr. Bhutto, who flew into Karachi this afternoon from Rawalpindi declined to comment on Mujib's recent speech at Dacca. He said he would comment on the speech, after examining it.
