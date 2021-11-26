MORNING NEWS
Bhashani supports Mujib's struggle for emancipation
East Pakistan National Awami Party chief Maulana A.H. K. Bhashani, yesterday lent his full support to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in his struggle for emancipation and freedom in East Bengal.
Addressing a huge Paltan meeting Maulana Saheb declared, I am with him in his struggle for the oppressed million Bengalees.
Bhashani asked the people to have faith in Mujib and added if the administration did not concede the demand for the emancipation and freedom by March 25. "Mujib and I will launch a joint movement as we did in 1952 on language issue."
Bhashani was bitterly critical of the postponement of the National Assembly, simply because a minority party had demanded such an action.
He maintained that the way the National Assembly session had been deferred was against all cannons and principles of democracy. The action had no parallel in the history of the democratic countries.
LFO criticised
Maulana Saheb was also critical of the legal framework order which he said it was a negation of democracy." A dictatorship is better than a controlled democracy", he said.
Citing the example of other countries Maulana asked, "Which country had a legal framework order under which the entire work of the legislators could be annulled by a stroke of the pen." Even under the Act of 1935 the Governor General had defined powers in respect of veto.
Only terms
Maulana Saheb said no agreements could solve the present impasse in the country. He recalled how the Siman Commission report, the round table conference and even the 1935 Act failed to prevent the ultimate division of India. He said that neither he nor Sheikh Mujib will be allowed by the people to come to terms with the establishment except on the basis of emancipation of the seven crore Bengalees.
