MORNING NEWS
Azam demands early transfer of power, lifting of ML
Prof. Ghulam Azam, yesterday demanded immediate lifting of martial law and transfer of power to the elected representatives of the people.
In a statement issued in Dacca the Jammat leader said that any delay in withdrawing martial law and transferring power would be suicidal for the country.
Also Read
-
শিক্ষার্থীদের জন্য বিআরটিসি বাসের ভাড়া অর্ধেক হচ্ছে
-
টিআইএন থাকলেই আপনার আয়কর রিটার্ন দিতে হবে
-
মুশফিক–লিটনের ১৫০ রানের জুটি
-
ঢাবির পর বুয়েটের ভর্তি পরীক্ষায়ও প্রথম মেফতাউল
-
দুই নেত্রীর সম্পর্ক ও মানবিকতার প্রত্যাশা