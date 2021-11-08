MORNING NEWS
Askari: Ahsanollah meet Mujib
Hasan Askari and Ahsanollah called on Sheikh Mujib yesterday at Awami League chief's Dhanmondi residence and offered him their full support in the struggle for the "achievement of full right for Bangladesh" under Sheikh Mujib's leadership.
They said they were prepared to make any sacrifices in the services of the country, and the people of Bangladesh. They appealed to people to rally round Mujib to strengthen his hands and to follow his advice in a desciplined manner.
Source: Morning News, 4 March '71
Also Read
-
ধর্মঘট প্রত্যাহারের ‘উপায়’ খুঁজছিলেন ট্রাকমালিকেরা, ‘সুযোগ’ দিলেন স্বরাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী
-
‘এক রাইতে গ্যাসের গাড়ি ত্যালের হইয়া গ্যালো’
-
স্যুট-টাই পরে হাঁটুপানিতে দাঁড়িয়ে ভাষণ দিলেন মন্ত্রী
-
সেলিব্রিটিরা যখন প্রসাধন ব্যবসায়ী
-
একে–৪৭–এর হুমকি আসছে যে কারণে