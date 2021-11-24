MORNING NEWS

Ask awardees to renounce tamghas , Mujib urged

Mr. Abdul Mansur Ahmed, former central minister, yesterday called upon Mujib, our National Leader to ask all East Pakistan officials and non-officials to renounce their title and tamghas immediately, reports APP.

Mr. Abdul Mansur Ahmed, in a statment, said those East Pakistan officials and non-officials who were awarded titles and tamghas should forthwith comply with the leader's directive.

