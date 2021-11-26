MORNING NEWS
Ashura observed in city
Ashura the 10 day of Muharram, commemorating the martyr domof Hazrat Imam from Hussain was observed with due solemnity in Dacca yesterday.
Groups of people in procession recited "mersia" in memory of the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain and the incidents of Karbala.
Volunteers of Awami League maintained discipline and looked after the convenience of the processionists. The police was not seen on the streets.
Majlises were held in various party of the city where the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain and the incidents of Karbala were recounted.
