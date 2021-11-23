MORNING NEWS
Asghar demands early transfer of power to AL
Karachi March 4 (PPI) : Retired Air Marshal Asghar Khan, chief of the Tehriq-e-Istiqlal this evening demanded that power should immediately be transferred to Awami League, the majority party in the country to save Pakistan from disintegration.
Addressing a crowded press conference at the Karachi Press Club Asghar Khan warned that the country was "very close to disaster. "
While strongly opposing action in the eastern wing against the movement for restoration of democracy he said our hearts bleed when East Pakistani brothers are killed with bullets.
He said, the people in the western wing were strongly against the killings in the eastern wing and he for himself would not hesitate to give any sacrifice for the restoration of democracy in the country.
