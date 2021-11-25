Asghar Again meets Mujib

Air Marshal (Rtd) Asghar Khan on Friday called on Sheikh Mujib at his Dhanmondhi residence.

When asked for his assessment of the situation after president's broadcast after his forty fiveminute discussion with Mujib the former Air Force chief told the waiting newsmen, "I have tried my best to save the situation.

He said that Sheikh Saheb will speak today at the Race Cource Maidan.